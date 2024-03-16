Nine dead as two buses collide in Beitbridge

The wreckage from the accident scene at the Tshamunanga area where a City bus going to Harare collided with a Blue Circle bus travelling to Beitbridge early on Saturday morning. Indications so far are that 11 people died while over 30 were injured

Thupeyo Muleya

NINE people were killed early on Saturday morning when two buses collided some 12 km outside Beibridge town near Tshamunanga area.

Witnesses said one of the buses hit a donkey and swerved to the oncoming traffic lane resulting in the collision.

Indications are that the City bus was heading to Harare while the Blue Circle bus was heading to Beitbridge from Kadoma when tragedy struck at around 3 am.

Beitbridge West legislator Cde Thusani Ndou who visited the injured this morning at the Beitbridge District hospital described the incident as unfortunate.

“We are yet to get a full report from health official and the police but preliminary information we have is that 9 people were confirmed dead from that accident. Over 30 who were injured are being attended to at the hospital,” said Cde Ndou.

“I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery”.

More to follow…