Norman Mapeza bounces back as Warriors head coach

12 Mar, 2024 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Norman Mapeza bounces back as Warriors head coach Norman Mapeza

The Sunday News

Online Reporter 

THE ZIFA normalisation committe has announced the appointment of Norman Mapeza as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi.

The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.

Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting