Norman Mapeza bounces back as Warriors head coach

Online Reporter

THE ZIFA normalisation committe has announced the appointment of Norman Mapeza as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi.

The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.

Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.