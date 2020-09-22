One Covid-19 death recorded inHarare province

22 Sep, 2020
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ONE person from Harare died of Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 226 while 23 new cases were reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in its daily Covid-19 update reported that all the 23 cases were locally transmitted.

The Ministry also reported that a total of 263 PCR tests were done on Monday and positivity for the day was 8.7 percent.

Zimbabwe recorded 24 total new recoveries on Monday and the National Recovery rate stands at 77 percent while active cases went down to 1532.

“As of 21 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7706 cases and 5948 recoveries and 226 deaths,” the Ministry said.

