Opaque shocks the racing world, wins Guineas Trial Race

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

SURPRISE package Opaque ghosted in out of the blue to win of the 2019 edition on the Guineas Trial Race held or Borrowdale Racecourse last Sunday.

This lowly rated runner aged just three years old, trained by Bridget Stidolph with battle hardened Jockey Brandon McNaughton in the irons cruised to victory over a set distance of 1600m in I minute 36.72 seconds to prove that ratings are nothing but a number.

In second position was Action Jackson with jockey Karl Zechner on board one horse length trailing behind. Action Jackson hails from the yard of penny Fisher.

The third runner over the line was Rain Spider relegating Born To Shine to fourth position on the day.

Missy Franklin was the last runner over the line while Oden was scratched before the race after sustaining injury.

At the end of this grueling battle the winning connection shared $4 800 in prize money from the declared stake of $8 000 leaving the other three placed athletes to arrive home to get $1 600, $1 000 and $600 according to their order of merit.

Trainer Bridget Stidolph produced four more wins from other minor races on the day to make a combined total of five wins proving once again to all and sundry that when it comes to conditioning a horse for big occasion she is the real deal.

The four minor races had $7 000 each plus the $4500 winners medal from the main act of the day horses under her training under her stable delivered $32 500 in one race meeting. The next race is the 1600m Fillies classic race set for running on 10 February at the same venue.