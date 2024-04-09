Over 100 dead in Mozambique ferry incident

Dead bodies covered with clothes lie on the ground following a ferry accident in Nampula Province, Mozambique. Television of Mozambique/Reuters

More than 100 people died after a ferry boat sank off the northern coast of Mozambique, President Filipe Nyusi said on Monday, and almost 20 others were still missing.

An official from the country’s Maritime Transport Institute (INTRASMAR) said the vessel carrying 130 passengers was an overloaded fishing boat and was not licensed to transport people.

It was ferrying people from Lunga in Nampula province to Mozambique Island on Sunday, Lourenco Machado, an administrator of INTRASMAR, said on state television, adding that initial reports indicated that it was hit by a tidal wave.

The passengers were reportedly fleeing a cholera outbreak, the Office of the Secretary of State for Nampula province said in a statement, adding that 10 people had been rescued and nearly 20 others were still missing.

Nyusi said he was saddened by the tragedy and directed the southern African nation’s transport minister to visit the island for investigation.