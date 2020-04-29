PMD Mat North calls it a day… covid-19 cases remain at 32

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Provincial Medical Director for Matabeleland North Province Dr Purgie Chimberengwa has resigned.

The reason for his resignation is according to him, “to pursue other interests.”

Dr Munekayi Padingani has been appointed Acting PMD for Matabeleland North Province.

Dr Chimberengwa expressed gratitude to the team he worked with during his tenure.

“It was a humbling exercise to have known all of you and working with you. You have molded me in to a better health manager as all of you contributed in various ways,” he said.

He added;

“Please accept my deepest appreciation for the support during my tenure as PMD. Keep the spirit of team work.

Dr Chimberengwa resigned at a time when the nation is grappling with the devastating effects of coronavirus.

Matabeleland North Province remains the only province in the country with one case of coronavirus where the patient has since recovered, and is recorded as the first case of the virus in the country.

According to the latest Covid-19 report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country still stands at 32 confirmed cases with all tests done yesterday testing negative.

Case #32 that was reported yesterday is a 52 year old male resident of Murehwa with no recent history of travel who was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on the 24th of April 2020.

“He was receiving treatment under admission in a private ward for slide positive Malaria. He was tested for covid-19 in line with the intensified surveillance and active case finding strategy that is being implemented nationally,” read the report.

The patient had responded well to Malaria treatment and was due for discharge.

Following discharge, he will continue with his recovery under self-isolation at home.

“Contact tracing and appropriate infection prevention measures including decontamination at the hospital will be done in line with our national guidelines,” said the Ministry.