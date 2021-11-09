Police crack team nets suspected armed robber

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The recently assembled police crack team has arrested a 32-year-old man who is believed to be part of a gang of armed robbers who are terrorizing the Beitbridge community.

Freeman Ndudzo was arrested on Saturday morning at one of his hideouts in Dulivhadzimu suburb by detectives who were pursuing a case of unlawful entry. National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had recovered four pistols from Ndudzo and an assortment of ammunition, and seven suspected stolen cell phones.

He said initial indications were that the man was linked to a recent armed robbery in the border town where a local businessman was robbed of R1, 2 million at gunpoint in the medium-density suburb.

“The suspect was arrested by detectives who were pausing a case of unlawful entry, upon reaching hideout, the police officers found him with a black satchel under the bed. Searches led to the discovery of a Star pistol loaded with five rounds and three more pistols loads with 16 rounds and seven cellphones and one hunters’ torch.

During initial interrogations, the suspect confirmed that the firearms were from out of the county and that he wanted to use them in armed robberies in Zimbabwe. He is linked to several armed robbery cases including the recent one involving R1, 2 million”

He said more investigations were underway. Beitbridge police recently formed a crack team to track all the armed robbery cases following an upsurge in violent armed robberies. The police are recording at least two armed robberies in Beitbridge weekly. @tupeyo