Police investigate suspected murders after two dead bodies found

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

BULAWAYO police are investigating two cases of deaths after remains of a male and female were found in the city.

The first body, an unidentified male, was discovered on 27 March at around 5 pm lying in drainage with his head immersed in water. The unidentified man has been described as tall, slim, light in complexion and is thought to be aged between 35 and 40 years.

According to local police, the body was found half naked with only a black t-shirt with the inscription “HEADS” on the front and tails at the back. The body was found with the victim’s hands crossed across his chest.

However, police said no visible injuries were found on the body which was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals’ mortuary for a post mortem.

The second body, also unidentified was that of female and was discovered lying in a pool of blood along 12th Avenue Extension near the Ascot Race Course. Police suspect the person to have been murdered and dumped in the middle of the road.

The female victim is described as heavily built, dark in complexion and aged between her late 20’s and early 30’s.

She was plaited with black braids and was wearing a grey sweater, red and white striped t-shirt, torn blue jeans and white Nike Airforce sneakers.

The body was found with several as yet unexplained injuries. No particulars were found on her when she was searched and her body was also taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals’ mortuary for post mortem.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations were underway and appealed to the public to help identify the bodies. He also appealed for information that could help in the investigations. [email protected]