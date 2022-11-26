President back home from AU Extra-Ordinary Heads of States Summit

26 Nov, 2022 - 08:11 0 Views
0 Comments
President back home from AU Extra-Ordinary Heads of States Summit President Mnangagwa being welcomed back home by Vice President Chiwenga

The Sunday News

Prosper Ndlovu in Harare

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived back home after attending a high-level African Union (AU) Extra-Ordinary Heads of States Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Transformation that was held in Niamey, Niger in West Africa yesterday.

The Summit was part of the Africa Industrialisation Week (AIW – 20-25 November 2022), annual commemorative activities aimed at highlighting Africa’s renewed determination and commitment to regional industrialization.

The President, who left the country on Thursday night, touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 6.20am and was received by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting