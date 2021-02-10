President consoles Nyikayaramba family

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the family of Lieutenant General (Retired) Douglas Nyikayaramba, saying the late Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique was a liberation fighter and soldier par excellence who has left a void that will be hard to fill.

Cde Nyikayaramba (64) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at a local hospital on Tuesday

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the late diplomat had served his country with distinction both before and after the country’s independence.

“In the passing of Lieutenant General Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe has lost a veteran of the armed liberation struggle, a strong revolutionary cadre who continued to serve the country after Independence with utmost loyalty, dedication and commitment to promoting and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and national interests.

“His track record in the military speaks volumes about the strong leadership he had which resulted in his meteoric rise to the rank of Lieutenant General, the position he held until his retirement from the army in 2019. His military achievements are a matter of record and too numerous to mention. The honours, titles and decorations bestowed on him in the course of his military service crown it all,” he said.

With his passing, Lieutenant General Nyikayaramba has created a void not only in his family but in the diplomatic services, the military and in civilian portfolios where he served on various boards, President Mnangagwa said.

“On behalf of the Party, Zanu-PF, Government, the people of Zimbabwe, my family and indeed on my behalf, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the Nyikayaramba family, especially his wife and children, who have lost a dear husband, father and mentor. May they take comfort from the knowledge that we are with them during their darkest hour of grief.”