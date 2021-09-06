President to attend UN General Assembly virtually

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly virtually owing to the continued global threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s UN General Assembly is set to run from 21 to 27 September.

In a statement Deputty Chief Secretary, Presidential communications in the office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba said the organisers had recommended a hybrid Assembly where member states had the option of attending physically through country delegations or virtually through online platforms.

“In light of the continuing Covid-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency, the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person.

“Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address, which is slotted for Thursday 23 September 2021 and any other high level meetings occurring on the sidelines of the main debate,” said Mr Charamba.