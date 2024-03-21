President to commission Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site

The Sunday News

Nqobile Tshili in Pupu, Lupane

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Pupu, Lupane where he will commission the reconstructed Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site as well as officially opening Pupu Clinic.

Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site is five kilometres away from the Pupu Clinic which Government constructed to enhance access to health care.

The President will first commission Pupu Clinic before moving to the main programme which is at the memorial site.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Cabinet Ministers including Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage  Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his deputy Dr Omphile Marupi, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu are among senior Government officials who are in attendance.

Traditional leaders and community members are also part of today’s programme.

The commissioning of Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site, is a groundbreaking stance by  the Government stance to correct the country’s distorted history which glorified whites while sidelining the contributions of the Ndebele who defeated them.

