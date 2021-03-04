Prince Dube scores eighth league goal for Azam in triumph over Kagera Sugar Inbox

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube continued with his fine scoring form for his Tanzanian club, Azam when he banged in his eighth goal of the season in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League in a 2-1 away win over Kagera Sugar on Wednesday.

Dube has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Azam in the league since he joined the Tanzanian free spenders in August last year. Before a broken bone on his left arm suffered in November last year, Dube had scored six goals and weighed in with four assists for Azam in the league.

The Warriors striker made it 2-0 for the Chamazi Millionaires in the 28th minute after Bryson Raphael had given them the lead seven minutes before that. Azam led 2-1 heading into the break and managed to defend their one goal advantage in the second half to secure a crucial three points.

Dube started the match with fellow Zimbabwean Bruce Kangwa who on Monday extended his contract at Azam while another player from Zimbabwe, Never Tigere was on the bench at the commencement of the fixture.

Azam remain third on the log with 40 points, five behind second placed Simba Sports Club and nine away from log leaders Young Africans.

Next up for Azam is another away fixture against Mwadui on Saturday.

