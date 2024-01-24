Protect and conserve the environment, students told

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

Caritas Zimbabwe has called on students to be environment ambassadors and cascade information on the importance of protecting and conserving mother nature.

Man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, pollution and sand poaching among others, have accelerated the speed of destruction of nature, while triggering climate change.

Speaking at the commemoration of the International Environment Education Day 2024 at Amagugu International Heritage Center in Matobo District, Matabeleland South on Wednesday, Caritas Zimbabwe Country director, Archbishop Alexander Thomas said there was need to protect the environment and the animals as most of them were becoming extinct.

“We have the power to either protect or destroy. If we protect everything with respect and dignity we also live well as humans, however, if we destroy the environment we leave nothing for future generations,” he said.

He said greediness and ignorance was contributing to the destruction of the environment with the continuous cutting down of trees and people were also not replanting other ones.

Archbishop Thomas said way back nature provided people with water, clean air and food and raw materials for medicines among others which was more than enough for everyone, however, currently the little that is there cannot sustain everyone.

“We are evening witnessing the effects of climate change such as increased hunger and poor nutrition in places where people cannot grow or find sufficient food. We now talk of the El Niño phenomenon of intensified aridity, significantly impacting food and animal production across many areas,” he added.

“As students take the information you have learnt here and share it with others that it requires a collective effort to restore, protect and conserve the environment. We need to take action for the environment and to foster a culture of peace and respect for nature.”

Amagugu International Heritage Center Programmes officer, Mr Allington Ndlovu said there was need for constant harmony between people and the environment which they live in.

He said they will also be rolling out more environmental protection workshops to help people to understand the interdependence of humans and the environment, as well as to appreciate the value and diversity of life.

In attendance were students from Whitewater Primary School and Induna Primary School, lead farmers and Matobo Ward 17 community.

The International Environment Education Day is a global event that aims to raise awareness and promote action on the protection and preservation of the environment. It is celebrated every year on January 26, in recognition of the importance of education for sustainable development and peace.