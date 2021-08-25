Revised fixtures for 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

COSAFA have released a revised fixture list for the Women’s Championship, with the tournament in Gqeberha, South Africa to start two weeks later than originally scheduled and run from 28 September to 9 October.

In sending out the new fixture list, Cosafa announced that there are no further changes to the logistics, with the same number of teams to take part, but the competition will now kick-off with a Group A meeting between Angola and Mozambique on 28 Sept.

That will be followed later in the day with a crunch clash between hosts South Africa and Malawi as Banyana Banyana seek a fifth successive title in the regional showpiece competition.

Group B starts on 29 September as Botswana take on South Sudan, while another guest nation, Tanzania, open their competition against Zimbabwe later in the day.

Namibia and guests Uganda open Group C on 30 September, before Zambia clash with Eswatini.

The group stages will conclude on 5 October, with only the top team in each pool advancing to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up.

semifinals will be played on 7 October and see the winner of Group B take on the top team in Group C, while the winner of Group A meets the best runner-up, with the final and third-place play-off to be played on 9 October.

The competition will be perfect preparation for the start of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that are scheduled to be played in the FIFA international window that runs from 18-26 October.

South Africa have won the last four Cosafa Women’s Championships, beating Botswana 2-1 in last year’s final. Gqeberha will also be hosting the competition for the fourth year in a row. – @Mdawini_29