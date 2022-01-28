Schools opening date announced

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SCHOOLS will be open on 7 February as the government has announced a cocktail of new lockdown level two adjustment measures that include the adjustment of the curfew which will now be between 12 midnight and 5am.

In a statement, acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira revealed that the new measures were reached at after the country recorded a decline in new cases with Covid-19 epidemic curve showing that the 4th wave was now at its tail end.

“The general school calendar starts on 7 February 2022 following one week of finalizing all reopening preparations by both school administrators and parents. The business community is to go back to working form their offices whilst continuing to observe Covid-19 prevention measures such as social distancing and also continuing to encourage employees and patrons to get vaccinated.

“Curfew shall now begin at midnight and end at 530am. Resturants and hotels offering catering services to operate from 8am and close at 10pm and allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated persons. Bars and night clubs shall open from 8am to 10pm only for vaccinated persons,” reads the statement.

Prof Murwira further revealed that all persons entering the country must undergo a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, with those without the negative test and certificate to be denied entry into Zimbabwe.

Quarantine for locals, returning residents and visitors has since been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

“The wearing of face masks in public places, especially public transport and closed space gatherings remains mandatory and must be enforced. Eligible members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated.

“The provincial Covid-19 taskforce teams are urged to increase their efforts in mobilizing eligible members of the public to get vaccinated,” reads the statement.