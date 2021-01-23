Simba Sports Club request for Muduhwa’s signature

Simba Sports Club request for Muduhwa's signature

SIMBA Sports Club of Tanzania have officially written to Highlanders to request for national team defender Peter Muduhwa to join them on a six month loan, with the Tanzanians offering US$8 000 compensation.

The Highlanders executive, which was previously divided on releasing the 27-year old Muduhwa to Simba on a free six months loan is said to have now agreed to let the player, who is in Cameroon at the moment for the African Nations Championship move to Tanzania.

Muduhwa will feature for Simba in the Confederation of African Football Champions League group stages where the Tanzanians will will plays six matches.
