Simbisa brands donates to Entembeni

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

LEADING fast food outlets company, Simbisa brands brought a smile to the elderly at Entembeni Old people’s home this Saturday when they donated an assortment of groceries worth US$600.

Entembeni Old people’s home in Luveve suburb is one of the oldest homes and is currently home to 59 elders and survives solemnly on well-wishers and donations.

Handing over the donation, Simbisa Southern region Marketing Coordinator, Mr Thabo Ncube said their company is cognisant of the contributions by the citizens of Zimbabwe hence the obligation to give back to the community.

“As Simbisa we are where we are today because of the communities that we leave with. For that reason, we are duty bound and committed to make a positive impact to the community that made us grow.

People of Zimbabwe have immensely contributed to the growth of the organisation. As a business that is growing from Zimbabwe outward, we are committed to being part of the continuous improvement in our communities and livelihoods. Hence today we are here to hand over these groceries to our elderly people here at Entembeni Old people’s home. It is our hope that these groceries will go a long way in improving their livelihoods,” said Mr Ncube.

Entembeni Old people’s home administrator, Mrs Nomsa Nyathi expressed her gratitude over the donation while reiterating that the institution survives on donations.

“We are people who ask for donations frequently and we mostly get these from churches and companies like these. Everything that we have here, be it furniture or whatsoever we are given. This is a home for the destitute whom we are given by the social welfare. This donation came at the right time as we had ran out of cooking oil a few weeks ago. We would want to thank Simbisa for the donation as it will go a long way in helping us,” said Mrs Nyathi.

Representing the elderly community, Mr Mark Ncube could not hide his joy as he showered praises and blessings to their donors.

“We want to thank your kind gesture of donating to us. We are so delighted with this donation. Today we will eat chicken inn something that we last ate I don’t know when. As the elderly community here, we ask God to bless you and do well for you,” said Mr Ncube.

Currently the oldest elder at Entembeni old people's home is 105 years old.