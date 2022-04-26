Six people dead as kombi collides with haulage truck

Six people dead as kombi collides with haulage truck Pictures courtesy of The Chronicle

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SIX people died on the spot while seven were injured when a commuter omnibus collided with a haulage truck near Bulawayo’s Nkulumane complex shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the accident, National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the commuter omnibus went through a red robot resulting in the accident.

“I can confirm that six people died while seven were injured when a kombi went through a red robot resulting in it ramming into a haulage truck. Our officers are at the scene still conducting investigations,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

The commuter omnibus was traveling from Pumula South suburbs to the city centre.

 

