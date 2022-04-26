Six people dead as kombi collides with haulage truck

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SIX people died on the spot while seven were injured when a commuter omnibus collided with a haulage truck near Bulawayo’s Nkulumane complex shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the accident, National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the commuter omnibus went through a red robot resulting in the accident.

“I can confirm that six people died while seven were injured when a kombi went through a red robot resulting in it ramming into a haulage truck. Our officers are at the scene still conducting investigations,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

The commuter omnibus was traveling from Pumula South suburbs to the city centre.