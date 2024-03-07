Sobukazi boy steals the show in first event

Andrew Ndlovu

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

SOBUKAZI High School athlete Andrew Ndlovu running for Reigate District won the first event of the Bakers Inn Nash Bulawayo Province Track and Field Championships at White City Stadium this morning.

He clocked 32 minutes 57.43 seconds to claim gold.

He was followed to the finishing line by Jabulani Ncube of Khami District in 33 minutes 32.21 seconds as Shalom Muzaviya of the same district was third for bronze in 33 minutes 48.14 seconds.

Ndlovu said he was happy with his time, his personal best over the distance as he has previously run 33 minutes.

The finals will see a team to represent Bulawayo and sponsored by Bakers Inn selected for the Victoria Falls national finals.

The event continues tomorrow.

