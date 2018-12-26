Somhlolo win Godlwayo South Soccer League end of year tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOMHLOLO are the winners of the eight-team Godlwayo Soccer League MMM sponsored end of the year tournament following their 4-3 on penalties triumph over GSSL runners up Dekezi in the final at Singwambizi Primary School in Filabusi on Sunday.

It was a brilliant show by the guest team Somhlolo, who were the only side not part of the GSSL as they beat the league’s champions Mbembesi in the semifinal before they took care of Dekezi in the final.

After an impressive run in the group stages where they won two matches and drew the other, the Elmon “Skhokho” Dube coached Somhlolo proved that they were good at taking penalties in the semifinal and the final.

Dekezi were actually on top of the group while Somhlolo were second but that did not stop the latter from toppling the former in the final.

In the semifinals, Dekezi defeated Vokola 2-0 while Somhlolo drew 0-0 Mbembesi with the former winning 4-2 on penalties. The final also ended in a stalemate, with Somhlolo victorious in the shootout.

GSSL executive chairman Khumbulani Moyo said the tournament well on smoothly except in terms of time, which had to be cut because of some teams having arrived late.

“All went well, we only had a problem with time because it was not even enough, we had to cut time for the final short since we did not start on time due to the late arrival of some of the teams,’’ Moyo said.

The total sponsorship provided by the sponsors for the day was $2 500, with Somhlolo walking away with $400, Dekezi got $300, Mbembesi and Vokola got $200 apiece.

The other four participating teams that did not make it to the last semifinals got $100 each.

In attendance were the sponsors, Kossam Mavuna Ndlovu, Bhekimpilo Maranda Sithole and Zibusiso Majankwe Ncube while Talen Vision owner Khumbulani Nkomo was the guest of honour.

The South Africa based duo of Ndlovu and Ncube together with Bulawayo businessman Sithole bankrolled the tournament, with the three calling themselves MMM.

Meanwhile, GSSL teams will get their prizes for this season on Thursday at the Umcimbi KaGodlwayo Music Festival at Avoca Cultural Centre on Thursday.

