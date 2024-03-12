Spike in teenage pregnancies in Hwange worrying

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) Junior Chairperson Councillor Maud Ndlovu has bemoaned the increase in adolescent pregnancies in Hwange District in Matabeleland North province and urged relevant stakeholders to intensify the fight against the vice so as to protect the girl child.

In a recent HLB newsletter, Junior Cllr Ndlovu said the high rate of teenage pregnancies in both Hwange urban and rural was a cause for concern.

“The continuous rise in early sexual initiation in Hwange is very alarming. Over the years locals used to think it was the influx of haulage trucks drivers but now we are not having as many trucks as before but the problem is persisting,” she said.

She said the risky sexual behaviours are linked to the increased likelihood of adverse consequences, such as sexually transmitted diseases, unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

Junior Cllr Ndlovu said girls are strongly encouraged girls to desist from early intimacy as it has many repercussions and all of them have a negative impact on their academic careers and future.

“There is need for community leaders and authorities to play an active role in fighting teenage pregnancies because it has killed the future of numerous girls and there seems to be no end to this immorality,” she added.

A recent survey on teen pregnancies conducted by a child rights group indicated that 95 percent of teenage pregnancies were unintended and attributed to poverty. The report said lack of access to contraceptives for teenagers was also among other reasons why there was a spike in unplanned teenage pregnancies.

A large number of girls drop out of school due to pregnancies and do not return even after giving birth for various reasons. This has resulted in an increased number of child marriage cases within the country as most girls see no other alternative than to get married after falling pregnant and giving birth.

Cllr Ndlovu applauded the Government for enabling pregnant girls to continue with their schooling but hinted that their concentration levels are likely to be impacted on.

“Of course, the Government has allowed girls to go to school while pregnant but their focus will have already be disrupted. They will be forced to look after themselves well while also being under the care of parents as a child. It’s not an easy task,” she said.

The Education Amendment Act of 2020 paved the way for the re-entry of pregnant girls and adolescent mothers, but indications are that young girls face stigma when they try to return to school, especially in rural areas.

Meanwhile, a Hwange-based organisation, Buwalo Matalikilo Trust (BMT) is rolling out a new project called “Catalysing access to comprehensive sexual reproductive health through social accountability monitoring” in partnership with Amplify Change from the United Kingdom.

The programme will run until December 2025 targeting communities in Hwange Rural District Council’s Kachechete Ward 3 and Dete Ward 18.

BMT seeks to increase awareness and demand for sexual reproductive health in communities.