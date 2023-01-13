Stakeholders urged to be innovative and come up with solutions for waste management  

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Government has called on various stakeholders to be innovative and come up with solutions for waste management as waste generation per-capita is increasing due to increased urbanisation throughout the county.

This has been driven by high consumption patterns and lack of appropriate interventions across the entire product value chain, from manufacturing to post-consumer waste.

Speaking at the Environmental Management Strategic Dialogue in Bulawayo yesterday (Thursday), the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndhlovu said there was need to have sustainably managed cities.

”It is desired at government level to have sustainably managed cities, growth points and rural services centres. I therefore urge all local authorities both urban and rural to be equal to the task.

“I will personally engage with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to ensure that revenue collected for the purposes of waste management is deployed appropriately. No diversion of such funds will be tolerated,” said Minister Ndhlovu.

He said packaging of consumer goods has not only increased the quantity of waste but also introduced a variety of waste streams generated, further complicating the problem for urban authorities.

The Minister said matching the increase in refuse generation with a similar increase in necessary infrastructure and services has been a major challenge for the local authorities.

“The purpose of this meeting is to frankly deliberate as stakeholders of Bulawayo and come up with strategic ideas, a road map and possibly an action plan aimed at restoring the environmental glory days of Bulawayo. “We have to give each other roles and responsibilities and hence be able to account to each other. The Government is seriously concerned about environmental issues for the good of the residents,” he added.

“We have to be environmental competitive in the continent and beyond. Cleanliness has to be one of our tourists attraction and marketing point and I know we can do it. This engagement indaba will be cascaded to all cities.”

Minister Ndhlovu said the Government was so keen on the beautification of cities through planting of trees, while it also assist in carbon sequestration.

“Climate change is a reality and we should therefore ensure that all our cities come up with practical mitigation strategies.”

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the Metropolitan has become a matter of urgency when it comes to solid waste management and water effluent discharge.

“Truthfully speaking the city is in a mess. We are failing to brew a community of responsible ambassadors to the environment and this will only affect us and the generations to come if action is not taken,” she said.

“Bulawayo omuhle asibambaneni to restore our city status, the cleanest city of Zimbabwe.”

The Minister thanked all the committed stakeholders who have been forthcoming and participating in the First Friday National Clean-up campaigns.

“I want to urge those who have not realised the importance of participating in such to take part in it as was declared by President Mnangagwa.”