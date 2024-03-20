Suspect attempts to burn Makokoba house while occupants sleep

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A yet to be identified suspect is on the run for attempted murder after they burnt a door mat and a blanket while using a flammable liquid to start a fire at a Makokoba house.

According to Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred last Friday.

“On 15 March 2024 at around 9pm, the complainant a female adult aged 34 of Makokoba, Bulawayo locked the outer door of her two roomed house and retired to bed with her daughter aged 19, in the same room. At around 4 am early next day morning, the complainant’s daughter was awakened by smoke that was in the house and flames which were outside the entrance door step of the room they were sleeping in,” said Insp Ncube.

He said she then alerted her mother who woke up and tried to extinguish the fire from inside using water buckets while screaming for help from their neighbours who helped put out the fire from outside.

“A police report was then made. It was observed that the door was slightly scotched from outside and no one was injured. The unknown accused person burnt a door mat and a blanket which was taken from the neighbour’s precast wall. He or she might have used a flammable liquid to start the fire. No arrest was made and the suspect was not located,” said Insp Ncube.

On another case, two men from Iminyela suburb have been arrested for attempted murder after they stoned and struck a suspect with a small axe.

“On18 March 2024 at around 8am, the complainant a male adult aged 29 of Mpopoma, Bulawayo was at his workplace when the 11 accused persons approached and alleged that he had stolen their welding machines and gas cylinders. They then tripped him and he fell down. Other accused persons stoned the complainant all over the body whilst he was still on the ground. He was then struck once on the centre of the head with a small axe and he sustained a moderate cut. The accused persons then fled from the scene. A police report was then made leading to the arrest of two accused persons.

“We urge members of the public not to use violence whenever they are settling their disputes as this may lead to unnecessary loss of lives. We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the Liberty, Innocent, Mayibongwe and six other unknown male adults,” said Insp Ncube

