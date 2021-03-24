Swimming resumes in Bulawayo

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

SWIMMING in Bulawayo is set for a return with the provincial championships penciled for this weekend.

The Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association applied to the Sports and Recreation Commission to hold the events following the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations. Initially, the provincials had been scheduled for January but a surge in coronavirus cases saw the lockdown being escalated with sport being put on hold.

BASA chairperson, Nokuthula Cyprianos said they are hoping to select the team to take part in the nationals this week, having applied to host the Bulawayo championships from 24 to 28 March.

The national championships are scheduled to be held from 8 to 11 April, although the event will be virtual as part of Covid-19 prevention measures.

“We have applied to host the provincial between 24 and 28 March and we also looking at hosting the seeded galas on 2 and 3 April.

“I am crafting the step by step procedures on how the events will be held as part of the application but we are confident we will be given the go ahead as we previously managed to host events adhering to the standard operating procedures as part of Covid-19 prevention measures,” she said.

The championships will provide an opportunity for BASA to select the team that will take part in the nationals which are likely to be the season closing event.

Cyprianos revealed the province will be sending a number of swimmers to South Africa next week and next month to take part in various competitions.

She revealed Nathan Ngwenya will be take part in an SA Regional Level 3 event in Durban that will be held from 26 to 28 March with Tichatonga Makaya, Khaya Vimba, Andile Mhlope (All Stingrays), Onesimus Ngwenya (penguins) and Jayden Deswardt (Barracudas) travelling to Port Elizabeth to take part in the SA Junior Nationals that start on 14 and end four days later.