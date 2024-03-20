The fascinating tribe that uses cow-urine showers and ash from dung fires smeared on the skin to fight infection

A Mundari man takes advantage of the antibacterial properties of a cow’s urine, which will turn his hair orange (Tarip Zaidi/ZUMA Press)

Dawn breaks on the Nile on the Mundari cattle camp and a young tribesman begins his daily routine – after cleaning his teeth with a stick he douses his head under a stream of a urine from a cow.

The act will not only help prevent infection but will also tinge his hair orange.

Life in the little-documented Mundari tribe in South Sudan revolves around their prized bulls – who represent their wealth, status and dowry – and photographer Tariq Zaidi is one of the few people to capture the tribe’s fascinating way of life on film.

The tribesman continues his daily ritual.

Next he sucks fresh milk straight from one of his cow’s udders then bangs a drum to alert the rest of the tribe that it’s time to graze the animals.

It is not just the cows’ urine that provides protection for the Mundari people. Tribesmen smear peach-coloured ash on their skin – and that of their cows – from dung fires.

It has the consistency of talcum powder and is a natural antiseptic and mosquito repellent, offering both man and bovine protection from the scorching Sudan heat.

Describing the tribe’s relationship with the creatures, Zaidi said: ‘Their cows are the most important thing in their lives. And they will protect them at all costs.’

As such, the tribe use rifles to watch over their large-horned herds, as a single cow or bull can be worth up to $500 (£348).

Every year in South Sudan around 350,000 cows and bulls are stolen, and over 2,500 people killed by cattle rustlers.

‘These animals are treated like members of the family,’ says the photographer. ‘When the cattle return back from the pasture they know exactly where their masters are and where their home is – they are like dogs in that way.

‘Families will sleep with their animals, wash them in ash and make sure the ground is soft and clean for them.’

After the civil war ended, thousands of men are said to have returned to South Sudan looking for wives. This return has seen an increase in ‘bride price’ – making these cows even more valuable and susceptible to lethal raids.