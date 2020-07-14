There is no party called MDC Alliance – Byo Councillor

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

SUSPENDED Bulawayo MDC Alliance Ward Four Councillor Silas Chigora has hit back saying he was being targeted for his stance on emphasising the need for constitutionalism within the party.

Clr Chigora was suspended by the MDC Alliance provincial executive last week for allegedly backing MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe in the ongoing turf war between Dr Khupe and MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.

In an interview with Sunday News, the embattled councillor said while he was not informed officially about the suspension, it was a non-event as he could only be suspended by his parent party the MDC-T not the MDC Alliance.

“I think most of my colleagues are preferring to ignore facts. The MDC Alliance is a collision of seven political formations, which was mainly put in place for the purposes of the 2018 elections.

“The Supreme Court ruling then came in to clarify that the Alliance’s Congress in Gweru purportedly turning it into a party was a non-event, it also did the same regarding Dr Khupe’s Congress which was held in Bulawayo. Instead the court directed that the party returns to 2014 structures. What I am therefore saying is that I am not backing either of the two leaders but I am an advocate of constitutionalism as guided by the courts,” said Clr Chigora.

Questioned on whether he would attend the MDC-T pending extraordinary Congress, Clr Chigora said he will be guided by his structures.

“This is not a decision I can make alone, it is one that has to be taken by my structure which deployed me, all I can do is advice them.

“However, the best advice I can give to my colleagues is that they should revisit the MDC Alliance agreement of which our late leader, Dr Morgan Tsvangirai signed on behalf of the party, it gives clear guidance on this matter,” he said.

It was recently reported that Mr Chamisa could be faced with a possible revolt from Bulawayo MPs and councillors who have threatened the leader to either negotiate with Dr Khupe or they would defact to the former Deputy Prime Minister’s faction.