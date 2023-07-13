Three player injuries dog DeMbare ahead of Gamecocks tie

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

DYNAMOS FC head coach Hebert Maruwa has revealed that three of their players Jayden Barake, Brandon Mpofu and Tendai Matindife will have to pass a late fitness test ahead of their potentially explosive Castle Lager Soccer League Week 15 match against Chicken Inn set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

This will be DeMbare’s second trip to Bulawayo inside a week after having played host to defending champions FC Platinum last weekend at Emagumeni.

“Our preparations for our game against Chicken Inn have been going on well. However, three of our players Jayden, Brandon and Tendai are injured.

With a few more days to train, the trio has to pass a late fitness test before we make the trip to Bulawayo,” said Maruwa.

“It will be a big crisis if we do not have them as we are going to face a tricky side that is always difficult to beat. We hope and pray that they will recover in time and be able to travel with us. We need a complete solid squad for this match,” added Maruwa whose charges sit on position five tied on 22 pints with sixth placed Chicken Inn.

Compared to Gamecocks, DeMbare have a four-goal superior goal difference.

The former are on three.

Chicken Inn’s form guide reads: D L W W W meaning they have managed to collect a total of 10 points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

As a result, the calculator speaks to the fact that the Simbisa Brands bankrolled side is on a 67 percent success rate.

Glamour Boys’ form guide reads: D W W L D. That is they have managed to pick eight points from possible 15 in their last five outings which translates to 53 percent success rate.

Last season, in a first leg encounter that was played 27 February, Chicken Inn edged DeMbare 1-0 courtesy of a Brian Muza strike.

The second leg encounter that was staged at Barbourfields Stadium on 23 July 2022, saw DeMbare thump the Prince Matore mentored side 3-0.

This time around the Harare giants will be coming to the City of Kings having at least seven players who have their football roots in Bulawayo.

In their books they have ex Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Arthur “Diego” Musiyiwa who joined the blue and white army together with Mpofu, Shadreck Nyahwa, Junior Makunike, Tinashe Makanda as well as the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo whose careers also started in Bulawayo.

The Moyo twins are said to have been eager to end their football careers where it all started, at Highlanders but Amahlolanyama were not interested in the pair, who turned 30 in March.

Dynamos have been poaching in Bulawayo in the past seasons with Bulawayo Chiefs being their hunting ground. Only Makunike and Makanda are the only players from Bulawayo that DeMbare did not acquire from the financially troubled Amakhosi Amahle.

Last season, Dynamos finished their campaign in position three with 58 points from 34 matches, 17 points behind champions FC Platinum.

On the other hand, Gamecocks finished their campaign on number three with 63 points after posting 18 wins, nine drawas and seven losses. [email protected]