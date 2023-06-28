Utilise minerals to value-add products, MSMEs told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has called on micro, small to medium enterprises (MSMEs) utilise minerals in the country to value-add their products, as they produce jewellery that can compete on the global markets.

Zimbabwe boasts a highly diversified mineral resource base, featuring close to 40 exploitable minerals that include gold, platinum, nickel, chrome and diamonds among others.

Speaking at the 2023 International MSMEs Commemoration Day in Bulawayo on Wednesday, the Minister said for those in beadwork in order to stay relevant, they should introduce new and innovative products.

“As l went around the stands l saw innovation, creativity and potential companies. Those also into beadwork had very wonderful products, but l want to say to you this is a fashion industry if you keep on just doing bead products you will get out of fashion one day.

“I want you to grow, move from ordinary beadwork because in Matabeleland and throughout the country we mine gold. l would like to see MSMEs undergo training for them to undergo proper jewellery that they can export to countries like India and China among others,” said the Minister.

She urged them to capitalise on the thriving mining sector of the country and value-add the minerals to make a number of products.

Minister Nyoni said MSMEs provide momentous contribution to economic growth and sustainable development worldwide including Zimbabwe.

She said the sector was significantly contributing to employment generation, wealth creation and poverty reduction.

“Let me point out that of the 4.4 million full time employees in the sector, women constituted the majority at 52.1 percent. This position dovetails with the Government’s thrust of delivering broad based transformation, new wealth creation and expanding horizons of economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans in line with the mantra of President Mnangagwa of ‘leaving no one and no place behind,” added the Minister.

Minister Nyoni said the statistics indicated the pivotal role MSMEs play in attainment of Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle-income economy.

She said MSMEs development was one of the key strategies in the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) driven by the reviewed national MSME Policy Framework.

In a speech read on her behalf Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube by a director in her office, Mrs Boetsoarelo Noko, she said policies that strengthen capacities and support MSMEs development need to be supported.

The Minister said MSMEs have been the backbone of many economies including that of Zimbabwe, hence there was a need to help them with a conducive working environment for the growth and success of their businesses.

Celebrated in the 27th of June each year, the commemoration of the MSMEs day focuses on their contribution to sustainable development and the global economy.

This year it ran under the theme: “Galvanising MSMEs Worldwide by Supporting Women and Youth Entrepreneurship and Resilient Supply Chains.”