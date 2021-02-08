Victoria Falls border post not for Commercial Cargo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

In an effort to preserve the Victoria Falls Bridge while also bringing sanity to the tourist towns of Victoria Falls and Livingstone as well as reducing human and animal conflict around the border area where accidents have been recorded, the Zambia Revenue Authority has clarified that importation and exportation of commercial cargo by road through the Victoria Falls border post will only be allowed on rail transport.

This follows the country’s SI Number 115 of 2020 that came to effect on 1 January 2021.

In a statement, Zambia Revenue Authority’s Corporate Communications Manager Mr Topsy Sikalinda clarified that all commercial cargo that is intended for import and export using road can use alternative entry/exit points like the Kazungula and Chirundu border posts.

“In line with SI No. 115 of 2020 that come into effect on 1st January 2021, the Zambia Revenue Authority wishes to inform all importers and exporters and the general public that importation and exportation of commercial cargo by road through the Victoria Falls border will only be allowed on rail transport.

All commercial cargo intended for import and export using road will have to use alternative entry or exit points such as Kazungula or Chirundu. Please note that non-commercial cargo or vehicles below 16 tons will still be allowed to use the border post. The border remains available for use to all hawkers, individual traders and tourists,” said Mr Sikalinda.

Mr Sikalanda further clarified that besides preserving the Victoria Falls bridge, trade volumes were increasing thus creating challenges for the border post which was not designed to handle commercial cargo.

“This measure is meant to preserve the Victoria Falls Bridge and also bring sanity to Livingstone Town which is Zambia’s main tourist capital. The measure is also meant to reduce human animal conflict around the border area where truck accidents have been recorded.

Further note that the limited facilities at Victoria Falls Border Post were not designed to handle commercial cargo. Over the years, trade volumes have increased in the region hence creating challenges for border officials who are unable to conduct detailed physical inspections due to limited space and other requisite handling facilities at the border post. In addition, due to the location of the border post in the national park, there has been an increase in animal and human conflict of late.”

Victoria Falls border post, situated at the tourist town has mostly been used by tourists and informal traders that have been famously known as the ‘Muzangas’ in the resort town.