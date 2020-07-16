Ward eight councillor to be buried today

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO’S Ward Eight councillor, Ronniah Mudara, who passed away on Monday will be buried today at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Clr Mudara (61) who was elected into office in 2018 breathed her last at Mpilo Hospital from an undisclosed disease.

Confirming burial arrangements, Bulawayo city council public relations officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said the programme will start at Clr Mudara’s residency in Mzilikazi.

“Please be advised that the Late Councillor Ronniah Mudara will be buried on Thursday, 16 July 2020. The Burial Programme will be at R57 Mzilikazi Suburb and thereafter burial at the Lady Stanley Cemetery,” said Miss Ngwenya.

In his condolence message, Bulawayo Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni described Clr Mudara’s death as a huge loss to the local authority and the city as a whole.

“During her term of office as Councillor, she served as the deputy chairperson for the Health, Housing and Education Committee from August 2018 to July 2019.

She was a member of the Health, Housing and Education Committee from August 2019 to date and the Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee from September 2018 to date.

“She served as council’s representative on the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Executive Committee. In her professional career she worked with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare at Kwekwe Polytechnic and Bulawayo Polytechnic Colleges,” said Clr Mguni.