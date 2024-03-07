WATCH: Edgars brings cheer to Jairos Jiri

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

LEADING retail clothing outlet Edgars Stores Limited (ESL), brought cheer to the Jairos Jiri Vocational Centre in Bulawayo, as they donated 300 pairs of shoes worth US$6 000 on Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at helping women, men, and children with anisomelia as well as amputees.

Speaking during a handover ceremony at the centre, Carousel Manufacturing Director Mr Menfree Tanyanyiwa said that the donation was the latest step in a long journey that the retail outlet had embarked on with Jairos Jiri six decades ago.

“As a business we have the Bulawayo community at heart, taking into cognisance the fact that it is the driving force behind the Carousel Manufacturing plant – the lifeline for Jet and Edgars Stores. We remain committed to sowing back into the community we operate in.

“Having been established in 1946 in Bulawayo, Edgars Stores Limited continues to partner with the Bulawayo community, with the aim to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged to address global concerns locally. As an entity, the renowned fashion retailer believes strongly in meaningful collaborative partnerships.” he said.

Mr Tanyanyiwa said Edgars would be making more donations to Jairos Jiri in the near future, as guardians at the centre had alerted them to the fact that the centre needed a borehole to revive its greenhouse.