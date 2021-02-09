Williams sits out national cricket team four-day practice match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Test cricket captain Sean Williams is sitting out the four-day practice match between Northerns and Southerns at Old Hararians since he is in isolation.

Williams, who is meant to be part of the Southerns team is holed up at the national team’s camping venue in Harare while he awaits a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to determine if he is not infected with Covid-19.

The left handed batting all rounder tested negative for Covid-19 when the expanded squad of 32 went into camp last week but showed symptoms of the respiratory disease a few days into training. He has been isolated from the rest of the squad for over a week and is undergoing a PCR test in the coming days to determine if he has Covid-19 or not before he can join his teammates for training.

At the close of play on the first day of the practice match on Monday, Southerns were on 340 for the loss of three wickets in 83 overs. Opening batsman Prince Masvaure was on 125 not out, Tarisai Musakanda made 111 while Takudzwanashe Kaitano fell for 67. Another four-day fixture is taking place at OH from next Monday.

It is from the squad of 32 that the national team selectors will pick the final squad that will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to face Afghanistan in two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from 2-20 March.

Squads

Northerns : Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Weslely Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Milton Shumba, Ernest Masuku, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Southerns: Prince Masvaure, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Wellington Masakadza, William Mashinge, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Peter Moor, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Chamunorwa Chibhabha

