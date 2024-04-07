Zaire comes to Bulawayo. . . Kaindu wary of equally buoyant Pirates

MELIKHAYA Ncube (second from right) shows off his certificate after winning the inaugural Business Friends of Bosso Players’ Player of the Month Award worth US$400 which was launched at East 68 which sponsored the venue and refreshments yesterday. In the picture is club captain Ariel Sibanda (left), coach Kelvin Kaindu (second from left) and vice-captain Peter Muduhwa

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FANS will this afternoon certainly flock to Bulawayo’s theatre of football for the potentially mouthwatering tie between Highlanders and colourful newbies Chegutu Pirates, a club that has suddenly taken Zimbabwean football by storm.

Never mind the fact that both teams have black and white as their traditional colours, in the week-long build-up to the match, both camps have threatened to give a great fight on the field of play — Emagumeni, where Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu has reckoned their opponents will be happy to play at.

“Every match is important for us. We will be playing against a side that won a Division One League which means they are here to compete. They have been picking up points and are comfortable on the log. They have a huge following and as such we are waiting for a big game,” said Kaindu.

The Chegutu community love affair with their great club that they fondly refer to as “Pirates, Dzinza rema Dzinza, Zaire yangu mhai,” is legendary, and at times, the fans’ passion has captured the imagination of many, especially at their beloved Pfupajena Stadium.

The fanfare matches that of Dynamos, Highlanders and Masvingo United.

In this theatre of joy, Chegutu Pirates will march deep into the bowels of Barbourfields Stadium with a spring after edging Greenfuel 1-0 in their Week Four encounter.

They are on position 13 with four points, six adrift of Bosso who are second.

The home team has minor injury concerns.

“We have no major injury concerns. Reward Muza (goalkeeper) is the one who has been complaining but otherwise we are fine,” said Kaindu.

In the 2024 season, Ariel “Mangoye” Sibanda-captained Bosso, are yet to taste defeat.

They go into their match against Zaire coming from a probably energising triumph against Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees TelOne, a match they won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Lynoth “Sonjy” Chikuhwa and new signing Brighton “MaNinja” Ncube.

“It was good to get the goals from our strikers against TelOne. However, everybody should be involved, we want to attack and defend as a team,” Kaindu said.

Meanwhile, in other Matchday Five fixtures scheduled for today, Chicken Inn will engage in an away tie against seemingly misfiring last year’s first runners up Manica Diamonds at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

“We need to up our game and get maximum points. Certainly, we have to improve on that as we are still finding our combinations,” said Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas.

His charges are on seven points after posting a single win and three draws.

On the other hand, Manica Diamonds are yet to post a win and are on one point.

In a match between equally bruised sides, Hwange will welcome TelOne at the Colliery Stadium while Dynamos do duty against buoyant Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium. – @FungaiMuderere.