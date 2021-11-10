ZBC to launch two new channels

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will soon be launching two new channels as part of its mandate as a national broadcaster.

This was revealed by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that Cabinet also noted a report of the Cabinet Committee on National Development Planning on the proposed review of ZBC listeners’ licence fees.

“ZBC will soon be launching two more channels towards fulfillment of its mandate, and for these channels to be effectively rolled out, in addition to the on-going digitalization of its transmitters, the organisation has to be capacitated. Listeners’ licence fees should cover 80 percent of the Corporation’s operational costs.

“Cabinet noted that the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s equipment for both radio and television studios is obsolete and has outlived its lifespan, and therefore requires urgent replacement to enable the broadcaster to improve service delivery,” said the Minister.