ZCC church security torture suspect to death

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

NINE security guards of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Kwekwe have been arrested after they allegedly tortured and killed a suspect who had sneaked into the church premises and stole zinc roofing sheets.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 12 midnight when nine security guards, Farai Mauto (20), Felix Mapfumo (27), Takawira Dhururu (23), Artwell Muteya (20), Cosmas Mudzingwa (57), Stephen Jakata (23), Maxwell Mafuta (20), Suspicion Dzingirai (24) and Tatenda Zhou (22), who were manning the ZCC church premises in Kwekwe allegedly tortured a suspected thief only identified as Tafadzwa for 11 hours until he died after they allegedly caught him stealing zinc roofing sheets.

A police source said on the said date the now deceased connived with his friend Desire Musonza to go and steal roofing sheets from ZCC premise.

“On Wednesday at around 12 midnight, Tafadzwa who was in the company of Musonza entered the ZCC premises which is along Harare-Bulawayo road scaling the precast wall. The two allegedly stole three zinc sheets.

They were however spotted by the guards who were manning the premises. The two dropped the sheets and ran away. The guards chased after them and managed to apprehend Tafadzwa but Musonza managed to escape,” said the source.

The source added that the security guards tied Tafadzwa with an electric cable on both hands and legs and tortured him.

“The guards assaulted him with sjamboks, wooden sticks, a shovel all over the body whilst interrogating him. They assaulted him until the following morning. At around 11 am the guards noticed that Tafadzwa had died. A pastor at the church Mr David Moyo reported the matter to the police leading to the guards’ arrest,” said the source.

Tafadzwa was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi could neither deny nor confirm the incident.

“I am not aware of the incident. We will give you the details once we receive a report,” he said.