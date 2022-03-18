ZESA embarks on massive disconnections

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has embarked on a massive nationwide electricity disconnection exercise as part of their credit control mechanism.

In a public notice the power utility further encouraged farmers with outstanding bills to settle them so as to ensure efficient delivery of power during the winter wheat season.

“Zesa holdings would like to advice its valued customers that it has intensified its credit control mechanisms. To this end there will be massive disconnection of all customers in arrears. The power utility will also be concurrently recovering equipment that has been lying idle for long periods, especially transformers, for use at other consumption points.

“To ensure efficient delivery of power for winter wheat cropping and other activities, farmers are being encouraged to settle their outstanding bills,” reads part of the statement.

Zesa Holdings is owed over $15 billion by individuals, commercial and industrial entities.