Zim cricketer banned from bowling

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Roy Kaia has been banned from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after he was found to have illegal action by the International Cricket Council.

Kaia can however apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action, in accordance with ICC regulations. He is also allowed to continue bowling in domestic cricket with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket.

An off spin bowler, Kaia’s bowling action was reported last month during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare. He had bowled a combined 23 overs in the match without picking up a wicket.

The 29-year old Kaia first played for Zimbabwe in an ODI in Pakistan in 2015, when he was chosen more for his batting ability. That was his only appearance in while-ball cricket for the country. He made his Test debut earlier this year, also against Pakistan and has played two more Tests since then.

