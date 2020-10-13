Zim marks World Post Day

Minister Muswere said the celebrations mark an appreciation of the critical role played by postal services as they bring to picture day to day happenings and approaches of societies.

Mthabisi Tshuma in Gokwe

ZIMBABWE joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Post Day with celebrations held in Gokwe town at Gokwe Post Office on Friday.

The event, organised by telecommunications regulator Potraz was presided over by Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare Paul Mavima, Midlands Provincial Minister Larry Mavima, Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti, Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Victor Matemadanda among other senior Government officials.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9 and the event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) creation in 1874.

The UPU is a specialised arm of the United Nations that is charged with ensuring the provision of Postal Services around the world. Zimbabwe, as a member of the UPU, also celebrates World Post Day.

Minister Muswere said the celebrations mark an appreciation of the critical role played by postal services as they bring to picture day to day happenings and approaches of societies.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on with lockdowns having become the new normal, Potraz has countrywide facilitated the upgrading of the Post Offices by introducing the arm of Community Information Centre’s (CICs).

The CICs have offered internet services, photocopying facilities among other services to the communities.

“Today, we celebrate the World Post Day, whose purpose is to create awareness to the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.

“I address you with profound honour and optimism as this is happening at a time when the world is grappling with the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Minister Muswere.

He noted that as like other sectors, the postal and courier service industry has largely faced losses due to closure of businesses and borders.

Minister Muswere highlighted that as a working Government they have not been fazed by the pandemic as they continued to hit the ground running.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the postal and courier sector as evidenced by the massive drop in volumes across all service categories. International courier volumes, which are key in generating income, declined significantly as people and businesses focus on health and wellbeing issues. There were also challenges in the delivery of items owing to the lockdown measures in different destinations.

“According to the Universal Postal Union, cross-border exchanges worldwide have dropped by 21% since the outbreak of the crisis for all international mail classes. I am, however, pleased that despite all the challenges, we ensured that the postal sector continued to offer their usual services albeit observing the social distancing measures,” he said.

Detailing the past year, Minister Muswere said the Postal Service brought convenience to consumers through providing delivery services for goods purchased online during the lockdown restrictions. He said there is need to modernise the sector as that will help alleviate and overcome the effects of the pandemic.

“Globally, the postal sector is moving away from focusing on offering traditional mail business, which was predominantly letters, and is now focusing more on e–commerce, agency and financial services to enhance financial inclusion, through provision of e–solutions, which are cost sensitive and widely accessible.

“As the ministry responsible for ICTs, I implore the postal and courier sector to explore and establish e-substitution solutions in line with global trends. This includes introducing mobile addresses that will eliminate the need to physically travel to a postal facility. I also urge the Post Office to consider Drone deliveries as these will eliminate risks associated with physical contact between postal staff and customers,” he said.

Minister Muswere added; “In the face of the current corona virus induced challenges, efficient and affordable ICT infrastructure and services allow countries to participate in the digital economy and to increase their overall economic well-being, competitiveness, digital inclusion, poverty reduction and improved health. As such, I have travelled the length and breadth of the country in conjunction with Potraz to not only launch but also encourage communities to make use of Community Information Centres (CICs) to access correct and accurate information regarding the corona virus pandemic while partaking in the digital economy as I have already alluded to above. To date we have established 146 CICs across the country with 11 000 people being trained on basic computer skills.”

Minister Muswere hailed young winners of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) International Letter Writing competition at National level, which has helped them to develop skills in composing and expressing their thoughts clearly and concisely.

“The competition has also helped to promote and strengthen bonds of international friendship, which is one of the missions of the UPU. I therefore wish to congratulate all the winners from various schools around the country,” said Minister Muswere.

@mthabisi _mthire