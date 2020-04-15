Zim to bring distressed citizens home

Harare Bureau

Zimbabweans in South Africa who may be in distress from the lockdown will soon be allowed to come back home, the country’s Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi has said.

In an interview yesterday, Ambassador Hamadziripi said the embassy in South Africa and consulates countrywide had received distress calls that some Zimbabweans were finding it difficult to make ends meet owing to the South African national lockdown and wanted to come back home.

“We want to ascertain the numbers and locations of those who may be in need of this assistance and advise the authorities of our Government accordingly,” he said.

There is a large number of Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Some are formally employed across all the sectors of the economy that include banking, hospitality and education, but the majority do menial jobs or are unemployed.

Those intending to come back home should contact the embassy or the consulates so that arrangements for repatriation can be made, said Ambassador Hamadziripi.

“The Consulate of Zimbabwe in Cape Town would like to know if there are any Zimbabwean nationals in distress during this lockdown and are willing to be repatriated home,” said the consulate in a statement yesterday.

Zanu-PF South African spokesperson Cde Kennedy Mandaza commended the embassy and consulates for taking such a move. He said the move was evidence that the Government was concerned about its people.

“It is really a welcome development which I believe Zimbabweans who see the need to be repatriated home get in touch with the consulate,” said Cde Mandaza.

He urged those staying in South Africa to abide by the lockdown rules.

“I need to urge those who want to remain in South Africa to stay at home and abide by the lockdown rules,” he said.