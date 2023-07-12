Zimbabwe has enough grain reserves to through to next season

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the country has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next season, as the current stock stands at 204 084 metric tonnes of maize and 41 464 metric tonnes (mt) of traditional grains.

Cabinet on Tuesday received an update on summer crops marketing and winter wheat production, which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the available grain will last 5.6 months.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at 9 July, 2023, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) had in stock a total of 204 084 mt of maize and 41 464 mt of traditional grains.

“Millers and stock-feed manufacturers are being allocated 27 000 mt, SILO Foods 16 000 mt per month, and an additional 10 000 mt will be sold to Rwanda. The available grain will last 5.6 months. This shows that Zimbabwe has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next season,” said the Minister.

She said regarding wheat, the country’s current stocks stood at 140 029 mt, which are sufficient to provide eight months cover.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the monthly allocation stands at 21 000 mt, while considering that the country is wheat self-sufficient, discussions were underway with neighbouring countries on possible wheat exports.

“Cabinet wishes to highlight that 69.8 percent of the country’s wheat is being produced by A1 farmers. The nation is informed that a record 86 466 hectares have been put under wheat compared to 80 882 hectares last year.

“The area planted is 14.5 percent above the initial target of 85 000 hectares, and 96 percent of the revised target of 90 000 hectares. The bulk of the planted wheat or 69.8 percent is by resettled farmers (A1 and A2), while the communal farmers contributed 6.95 percent,” she added.

“The bulk of the planted wheat is now at vegetative stage and is in good condition. Quelea bird control activities are underway, including the aerial spraying of nesting points using drones. The required pesticides are also readily available.”

Under summer crops marketing, the Minister said a cumulative 49 694 mt comprising 33 008 mt of maize, 9 095 mt of traditional grains, 4 780 mt of soya bean and 2 773 mt of sunflower have been delivered to the GMB as at 9 July, 2023.

She said Mashonaland West had the highest maize, soyabean and sunflower intake, while Mashonaland Central was highest in traditional grains production.

“Midlands is increasingly becoming a maize producer of repute, surpassing Mashonaland East in overall production. An additional 300 000 mt of maize will be mobilised to provide cover up to June next year at the current allocation rate of 43 000 mt per month.”

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “Cabinet deliberated at length on the importance of paying farmers on time for the delivery of all crops and Government is seized with accelerating payments for the deliveries. This will ensure that the record-high agricultural production figures and the transformative agenda are sustained.”