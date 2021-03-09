Zimbabwe target rare two-Test cricket win as they face Afghanistan in second Test

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE go out in search of a rare two-Test cricket series clean sweep when they clash with Afghanistan in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from Wednesday.

The Sean Williams led lads won the first Test at the same venue by 10 wickets inside two days. It was a brilliant effort by the bowlers who blew away the Asians for 131 and 135. Zimbabwe, whose first innings score of 250 was built around skipper Sean Williams’ century, his third in this format of the game were left requiring a paltry 17 runs for the win and they wrapped up what should have been a five-day contest in just two days.

Zimbabwe have not achieved a two-Test clean sweep since they defeated Bangladesh at home in April 2001. In that series, a Zimbabwean team led by Heath Streak won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Bulawayo before they thumped the tourists by eight wickets in Harare.

There is no doubt that Afghanistan will be much tougher opponents than they were in the first Test. Rashid Khan, their star leg spinner should be back for the second Test after missing the first contest because of a finger injury.

@Mdawini_29