Zimsec announces interbank rate for exam fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced the interbank rate that will apply when paying examination fees for candidates that will sit for this year’s exams.

In a public notice, the examination body also announced the deadlines for the payment of the fees.

“Those who would like to make payments in the Interbank rate for grade seven, to be paid within the period of 3 March to 10 March 2023, the exchange rate to be applied for payments is $989 to US$1.

“For June Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations, to be paid within the period 15 March 2023, the exchange rate to be applied for payments is $999 to US$1. Payments for the examination fees should not be paid directly into Zimsec accounts. Candidates/ Parents should make payments to the school or centre registration for forward remission to Zimsec,” reads the notice.

The examinations body maintained the 2022 fees structure that will see Ordinary level candidates in public schools paying US$11 with Government subsidizing the cost by US$24.

Private candidates in public schools will pay US$24, the same as private schools’ candidates.

For Advanced Level, public schools candidates are expected to pay US$22 with private candidates in public schools forking out US$48, the same amount set to be paid by candidates in private schools.

For Grade seven examinations- all subjects- public schools, local authority schools and not-for-profit Mission Schools, fees have been pegged at US$10 with the government portion being US$12, meaning private schools the examination fee will be pegged at US$22.