ZIMSEC announces interbank rate for November examination fees

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMSEC has announced the interbank rate to be used to pay for the 2024 November Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees.

ZIMSEC has stated that though these fees have been set in USD currency, they are also payable in RTGS and institutions are to accept all kinds of payments as from 19 March to 26 March 2024.

In a circular released, ZIMSEC mentioned the exchange rates to be used for the above mentioned period.

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be ZWL 18,981.10 rounded down to ZWL 18,981.00 to 1 USD. Payments must be made into the ZWL Accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres. In addition to the Council’s ZWL Accounts circulated, centres are being advised to also make use of the Council’s Standard Chartered Bank Account Number 0100209057600.”

The examination board has also stated that USD AND ZAR currencies are to be accepted via direct deposits to the accounts which ZIMSEC set through centres.

“United States Dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through Centres into the Accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres. Centres are being advised to also make use of the Council’s Standard Chartered Nostro Account Number 8740409057600.”

ZIMSEC also stated that it continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by student’s parents or guardians to centres as communicated earlier and centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency which parents or guardians pay the fees.