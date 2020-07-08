Zivhu Foundation rescues Bulawayo family

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

AN atmosphere of relief engulfed the Dube family and the Nkulumane 5 community when a well wisher stepped in and covered funeral costs for the late Mr Armando Dube who succumbed to a combination of illnesses on Monday morning.

Mr Dube died at his home after having breathing complications on Sunday night.

His widow, Mrs Thukhe Dube was unable to assist the situation due to financial incapacitation. This saw the Zivhu Foundation coming to the rescue and paid R5000 that was needed to cover the funeral expenses and give Mr Dube a dignified sent off.

Speaking to Gogo Dube at her home on Wednesday morning, Mr Killer Zivhu the founder of the Zivhu foundation said he saw the family’s plight when he read an online story carried by this publication on Sunday.

“I read the story in the Sunday News and I decided to bring in adult diapers which i thought would help Khulu Dube but as I was coming to Bulawayo with the diapers, I heard that he had died and I decided to proceed and assist as I had also been informed that the family was without any financial assistance,” he said.

“I have paid for the coffin and other needs from the funeral parlor. As Zimbabweans we need to assist each other, I thank God that I was put in the right position at the right time and now we can bury Khulu.

I urge people who live in communities with vulnerable aged people to help each other, treat every woman as your mother or granny, same applies to the men, treat them as your own father or grandfather. I am grateful for the support that the Nkulumane community has rendered to the family. They have been coming and helping and standing with Gogo Dube,” he said.

“I am also grateful to journalists who expose such stories, this is what the people need to hear so that they get assistance,” he added.

Mr Zivhu pledged to assist gogo Dube with other needs. He said he would bring in groceries from time to time.

Gogo Dube who was grief stricken shed tears after she was informed that the funeral expenses have been cleared and it would enable her to give her husband a befitting send off.

Neighbours to the family said they were grateful for the kind gesture that had been extended to the family saying as a community they had lost hope on what to do as they had limited funds.

The community has provisionally set aside the burial of Khulu Dube to tomorrow at Athlone Cemetery.

@NyembeziMu