ZTA meets with new African Sun CEO

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) on Wednesday (today) met up with the new Africa Sun Limited, Mr Peter Saungweme who took over at the helm of the hospitality giant from Mr Edwin Timothy Shangwa.

Mr Shangwa stepped down this month after serving the company for 42 years.

ZTA spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti, who was part of the ZTA delegation confirmed the introductory meeting revealing that during the deliberations, both entities pledged to make provisions for collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening the tourism sector.

“I was a part of a ZTA team that met with a phenomenal young leader, Peter Saungweme who was recently appointed CEO for hospitality giant African Sun Limited. This introductory meeting was led by the venerable outgoing mentor Ed Shangwa.

“Tourism has been identified as a critical pillar of economic development in the NDS1 and attainment of vision 2030. In the meeting, Saungweme said he is looking forward to African Sun Limited’s contribution to the recovery and growth of the tourism sector. He also committed that his organisation will work hand in hand with the ZTA,” said Mr Koti.

Before his appointment, Mr Saungweme was the CEO of the JSE-listed Arden Capital Limited.

African Sun runs a chain of hotel outlets in every major tourist resort and in four out of the five major cities in the country.