Zupco working on solution to transport outage

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has said that, together with the government, they are working on resolving the impasse between them and franchised vehicles who have since withdrawn their services.

Over the past few days, the travelling public within urban intra-city routes have been faced with transport blues after the withdrawal of services by the franchised vehicles.

However, in a statement the Zupco management, while apologising for the inconvenience that has been caused, assured the commuting public that they were tirelessly working towards finding a solution.

“Zupco would like to apologize to all members of the commuting public for the transport outages which are being experienced at the moment. This has been due to withdrawal of franchised vehicles, and as usual, we are working with Government to address the issues they have raised.

“In the past we have faced similar problems but we continue to listen and correct so that in the end we all fulfil our mandate to serve the commuting public. We are working tirelessly in coming up with solutions to ensure we return our services back to normalcy,” reads the statement.

They further revealed that they have since approached other transporters including the National Railways of Zimbabwe to increase their support to alleviate the plight of passengers.