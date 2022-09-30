164 projects implemented in 2nd 100-day cycle

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A TOTAL of 164 projects were implemented during the second 100-day cycle of projects this year, while 189 more will be taken in the third cycle, running from 31 August to 8 December.

The 100-Day cycles, which detail what must be done in the next 100 days, are the building blocks to the realisation of goals of the objectives captured within Vision 2030, of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy.

The programme involves splitting major projects into smaller and manageable developments done and completed within the 100 days, giving tight deadlines to the implementing units.

Speaking during Thursday’s Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said some of the projects targeted under the second 100-day cycle were adversely affected by the constrained fiscal space coupled with price escalations witnessed during the course of implementation. 108 of the projects undertaken under the second cycle, which began on 23 May 2022 and ended on 30 August were on target, while 129 had an average performance of 61 percent to 100 percent.

Minister Mutsvangwa said189 priority projects in fields ranging from mining to health infrastructure and the provision of water, would be implemented during the last full cycle of the year.

“Regarding the third 100 Day Cycle which is scheduled for 31 August 2022 to 8 December 2022, the nation is being informed that a total of 189 priority projects will be implemented. Areas covered by the projects include the following: mines and mining development; dam construction; irrigation development; transport and health infrastructure; provision of water; road construction; housing and social amenities; and information communication technology. These projects are expected to positively impact on the livelihoods of the populace,” she said.