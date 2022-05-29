24-hour water shedding starts

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is this week expected to reintroduce the dreaded water shedding schedule as the water situation in the city continues to deteriorate, starting with a 24-hour period which might be increased to 48 hours if consumption remains high.

This comes amid revelations that the one of its supply dams, Mzingwane is projected to have been decommissioned by then while Upper Ncema is also expected to be decommissioned by September 2022.

Responding to emailed questions from Sunday News, BCC corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu revealed that they had what they termed “Dams Old Rule”, where a local authority at the end of the month of March should evaluate whether their water is sufficient enough to get the city through 21 months.

“The Dams Old Rule states that one should evaluate storage at the end of March, if insufficient to get through 21 months, impose rationing or water shedding.

Shedding was postponed to accommodate the April national events (National Independence and Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

“The supply-demand gap is continuously increasing and therefore to manage available water resources till next rain season, shedding will be introduced from June 2022 starting off with the 24-hour programme.

This will be reviewed to 48 hours if consumption remains relatively high,” said the council spokesperson.

She revealed that councillors had already endorsed the water shedding schedule, as far back as in March after it was noted that the daily consumption could eventually see the city running dry.

“The City of Bulawayo supply dams are currently at 57,1 percent.

The Nyamandlovu Aquifer is delivering an average of 10 mega litres a day for the past five days, although generally since April 2022 to early May 2022 it was two to three mega litres a day.

Mzingwane Dam is projected to be decommissioned in June 2022 and Upper Ncema in September, 2022,” said Mrs Mpofu.

According to a council report from 9 March 2022, Bulawayo councillors, in passing the resolution to reinstate the water shedding programme said there was a need for the local authority to amplify its awareness with Government, Zimbabwe National Water Authority and ZESA to prioritize the Rochester pumps repairs and dedicated power source, so as to improve supplies from the Nyamandlovu boreholes.

“Councillor Mzama Dube said that Council should deal with the water crisis before the situation got worse.

He suggested that Devolution Funds (from government) be channeled towards dealing with the looming water crisis.

There was need to drill more boreholes in order to contain the situation.

He further indicated that it was necessary to notify residents on the proposed water shedding.

“His Worship the Mayor Clr Solomon Mguni highlighted that Nyamandlovu acquifer was not in Council’s control.

He advised that Council should not solely rely on Nyamandlovu Acquifer but instead use Devolution Funds to manage the crisis.

The situation would be contained if council acted quickly before things got worse,” reads the report.

According to the report, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that communication with the government had been done with the hope that Devolution Funds would be released to help manage the crisis.

The city, has in the past few years had to endure stringent water shedding regime, which at one point forced the local authority to impose a six-day schedule after the decommissioning of three supply dams – Upper and Lower Ncema and Umzingwane.

Some suburbs went for close to 10 months without any running water during the period.

Over the years the city has been faced with perennial water challenges which has seen the government led by President Mnangagwa prioritizing the completion of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani pipeline to give a lasting solution to the problem.

