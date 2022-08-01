Arts legend, Cont Mhlanga dies

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CONT Mhlanga, founder of the illustrious Amakhosi Cultural Centre and one of Zimbabwe’s most respected and highly regarded arts practitioners, has died.

Mhlanga passed away on Monday morning at a private hospital in Bulawayo, where he had been admitted while battling an unspecified illness.

In a statement, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) executive director Mr Nicholas Moyo said while Mhlanga’s condition had appeared to be stabilising last week, these had taken a turn for the worse over the last three days.

“It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Conte Mdladla Mhlanga.

Conte Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago, whilst his situation seemed to stabilize, it took a different turn in the last three(3) days. Conte passed on this morning,” he said.

Moyo said the country will be informed of further details of the unfolding situation in due course.

Cont Mdladla Mhlanga was a playwright, filmmaker and creative director. His career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988.